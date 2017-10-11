New venue for Fireworks Against Cancer

This year’s Fireworks Against Cancer event, which raises thousands of pounds for UCAN, will be held at a new venue and promises to be bigger and better than ever!

Previously, the fireworks spectacular was held at New Deer’s Craigieford Park.

However, organisers have now moved the event to the larger venue of The Haughs at Turriff - home of the annual Turriff Show.

This year’s fundraiser will take place on Saturday, October 21, with gates open at 5pm and the fireworks firing off at 8pm prompt.

There will be a host of food stalls, toy stalls, funfair rides and street entertainment with fire eaters and fire jugglers from the Aberdeen University Circus Performers and Aberdeen Fire Spinners on hand to support and entertain the crowds in the run-up to the son et lumiere firework display which will be carried out by Fireworx Scotland Ltd.

Buchan Community Radio will once again host the event and will be be blasting out good music to get everyone in the mood, so make sure you arrive in plenty of time to enjoy the pre-fireworks fun.

Entry to the event free, but note donations on the night will be collected - all in aid of the UCAN, the Urological Cancer Charity based at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Organisers state there can be no naked flames or personal fireworks brought to the showground on the night.

All donations will do directly to the charity.

For more information on this year’s event, please visit fireworksagainstcancer.org or call 07590 848911.