Nooks and Crannies joy

Customer service and customer loyalty is the recipe for success for a popular Fraserburgh cafe which has picked up two top accolades.

Nooks and Crannies on the town’s Cross Street earned a coveted runner-up award in the Best Cafe category in the national Crema awards.

Second only to Billington’s of Lenzie from 20 finalists, it was a tremendous honour for owners Lynne Gillan and Malcolm Watson.

And there was further delight as they lifted the 2018 Best Cafe title at the recent Aberdeen Business Awards against other top outlets.

The couple are now looking forward to the grand final in Glasgow on June 3 and will be hoping that their “wee Broch cafe” will shine on the Scottish stage. Lynne said: “Both these awards have brought not only us but our customers so much pride and joy.

“We are both so very grateful to all our wonderful customers for their votes, the secret shoppers and the judges - not forgetting our three musketeers Alison, Maureen and Luke for all their hard work.”

Malcolm added: “We wouldn’t be here were it not for our customers and these awards are recognition both for everyone’s hard work in the cafe and the continuing loyalty shown to us in Fraserburgh.

“Receiving such accolades is great for the cafe as we have found through awards success in previous years that it really does help to boost business.”