North-east boatyard to feature in new book

A new book recording the history of Tommy Summers boatyard in Fraserburgh will receive its official launch next month.

Thomas Summers & Co. Boatbuilders of Fraserburgh is written by Mike Smylie.

Malcolm Burge and Alexander West, skipper of a local Broch trawler, have been running a Facebook page regarding Thomas Summers & Co Boatbuilders of Fraserburgh for a few years.

During the past two years the pair have accumulated a sizeable collection of pictures and information relating to the yard.

Between 1949 and 1954 the yard produced 92 fishing vessels as well as a couple of yachts.

More prolific than Nobles of Girvan or Campbeltown Shipyard, and equally renowned for quality, many of these boats survive to this day, some fishing, some converted to pleasure boats.

Malcolm told the Herald: “A few months ago we contacted Mike Smylie who has written quite a few books connected with the bygone fishing industry.

“He was very keen to write a book about T. Summers & Co so we gave him access to all our information.

“Following a visit to Fraserburgh, where he met and interviewed a number of people who were connected with the yard, he set about writing the book.

“He also travelled to the west coast and came for a trip on my Summers’ yawl ‘Amethyst’ which features on the front cover of the new book.”

The new book will receive its official launch at Fraserburgh Heritage Centre on Saturday, February 22 from 2pm onwards.

The author will be on hand to sign copies for those purchasing the book.