NTS offers free entry to properties across the north-east

National Trust for Scotland properties in the North East are offering free entry to National Lottery players from November 23 to December 1.

Castle Fraser in Sauchen, Crathes Castle in Banchory, Drum Castle near Drumoak, Fyvie Castle in Fyivie, near Turriff and Haddo House in Methlick are just five of the hundreds of National Lottery funded venues and visitor attractions across Scotland offering free entry throughout the week.

For one week, visitors can explore some of the most significant historic and cultural locations in the North East for free by showing any National Lottery ticket.

The National Trust for Scotland, which owns and cares for many of Scotland’s most treasured heritage sites, has received more than £10.5 million in funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund – and to say thank you, the conservation charity is offering free entry to National Lottery players.

Mark Bishop, director of Customer and Cause at the National Trust for Scotland, said: “As a charity, we could not carry out the work we do without funding from organisations like the National Lottery. The money they contribute means we can continue educating, informing and entertaining visitors from across the globe with tales of Scotland’s rich culture and heritage.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming National Lottery players for free at properties the length and breadth of the country to celebrate 25 years of lottery good causes. Having contributed so much to National Trust for Scotland properties over the years, now is an opportunity to give something back.”

Ros Kerslake, chief executive of the National Lottery Heritage Lottery Fund, said: “This year the National Lottery turns 25, and what better way to say thank you than offering special offers at some of the places that players have helped fund. It’s not only our wonderful heritage sites that are offering thanks - we also have free entry and special offers at National Lottery funded arts, sports and community attractions - all the places that make the UK such a great place to live.”