Papa Roach bring their alternative-rock to Aberdeen

Alternative-rock quartet Papa Roach released 10th studio album ‘Who Do You Trust?’ at the beginning of the year, and will be playing the Music Hall in Aberdeen on Thursday, April 25.

The 12-track anthemic album features heavy rhythmic guitars and catchy hooks on ‘Who Do You Trust?’ and ‘Renegade Music’ and melodic tunes on ‘Not The Only One’, with emotionally-charged lyrics throughout the album.

Bassist Tobin Esperance said: “Our goal for our 10th album was to push ourselves even further into genres that inspire us most.

“We have reached the place where we always wanted to be, creating new and exciting music.”

The album’s co-producer Nick ‘RAS’ Furlong added: “Papa Roach’s new album showcases the band’s eclectic tastes, while maintaining their true identity as a now legendary act. The theme on this album is to take risk. When you’re tired of ‘fitting in’, the band stands out.

“‘Not The Only One’ is one song that stands out as a new wave anthem in the pool of Active Rock.”

Papa Roach play the Music Hall, Aberdeen, on Thursday, April 25. For tickets and more information, see Papa Roach’s website