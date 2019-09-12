Plans are ploughing ahead for tractor day

Plans for Aden Country Park’s heritage and working tractor day are ploughing ahead with lots of vintage vehicle enthusiasts expected to attend.

The popular annual event will take place on September 29 and will give visitors a fantastic insight into how the Buchan estate worked in years gone by.

The event is being organised by Buchan Development Partnership (BDP) and the charity has added a number of new attractions to this year’s programme.

BDP, Development officer, Leona Findlay explained: “This year’s event will be a working tractor event featuring ploughing up at Hareshowe farm.

“We have added a number of new attractions to the programme to keep it fresh and exciting including a farmers market in the polytunnels with stallholders selling a selection of local produce such as fresh fruit and veg, cakes, preserves, sweets and chocolates to name but a few.

“The polytunnel will also have some children’s activities to keep them amused throughout the event.

Due to the volume of tractors expected to attend, BDP will only be accepting vintage machinery that has been registered in advance. They will no longer be accepting entry forms to the years event.

BDP Skills Development and events officer Justine Tough added: “Alongside our working tractors and farmers market we will have traditional craft demonstrations in the Aden theatre.

“These demonstrations will offer the opportunity to learn more about the traditional skills of wood turning, willow weaving and traditional dyeing.”

Children will also have the opportunity to visit the Waulkmill Menagerie petting zoo and Finnie 4x4’s Highland cows on the day.

The event will be held from 11-3.30pm. Entry to the event is £2 per person and under 5s are free.