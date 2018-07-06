Prison museum gets set for best Brickmania event yet

Peterhead Prison Museum will once again host ‘Brickmania’ on July 21 from 10am to 4.30pm.

Following last year’s success, this year’s event will be even bigger, with 25 members of the Tartan LUG (Lego Users Group) displaying some amazing creations for all age groups to enjoy, ranging from Star Wars to all things Technic.

This will be the largest Lego Exhibition yet seen in Grampian with exhibitors coming from across Scotland and as far away as the south of England.

There will also be live Lego building demonstrations throughout the day and a children’s competition, so bring along a build you have designed and enter with a range of Lego prizes for the winners.

In addition to the Lego Builds there will be three amazing real cars on display for visitors to see, two Ferraris and a classic Morgan along with some other “special guests” on the day.

Overall all this will be a very unique day at the museum and the organisers are very excited about the whole experience.

The museum itself will still be open for core business on the day and it now operates summer hours seven days a week, 10am to 6pm with last entry being 4.30pm. The gift shop will be open throughout the day for visitors and the Refuge Café open 11am to 5pm.

This year will see a fast track lane in place for those just wishing to go to the Lego exhibition itself, but this will be for cash only at £3 per head for over five years. All other payments will have to go through the museum shop.

Christine Aird Chairperson of the Tartan LUG said “ The Tartan LUG is delighted to be back at Peterhead Prison Museum for Brickmania 2018 and we have a truly amazing day planned for this year. We are in a much bigger hall this year, with many more displayers attending from all over Scotland and further afield.

“An added attraction to this year’s show will include two Ferraris and a Morgan. It is now firmly an annual event and we truly appreciate all the help and support given by the team at the Peterhead Prison Museum.

Alex Geddes, operations manager at the museum added: “We very much appreciate the hard work and enthusiasm shown by Christine and all involved with the Tartan LUG team.

“Without their dedication and huge effort they put into this event it would not be possible, so we would like to extend our gratitude to all involved and hopefully there will be a great turn out on the day to support them.

For more information they can contact the main reception direct on 01779 482200 between 10am and 5pm.