Quartet to perform at St. Drostan's Church

Music at Aden is delighted to welcome the Maxwell Quartet to St. Drostan’s Church, Old Deer, on Wednesday, October 24 at 7.30pm.

Described as one of Britain’s ‘finest young string quartets’ this concert performance will include music by Beethoven, Schumann and Haydn.

Prize winners at the prestigious Trondheim Festival of 2017, where they were hailed as superb musical ‘story tellers by four great musicians’ this increasingly renowned and admired quartet have been enchanting audiences on a global scale.

Tickets for the concert, priced £15, are available from The Friends Craft and Gift Shop, Aden Country Park, or online at music-at-aden.co.uk or you can pay at the door on the night.