Raffle will offer framed Aden prints

Aden Country Park organisers will be raffling two framed prints of the park at their next event in March, in a bid to raise funds for the Mintlaw-based facility.

Following vandalism at the park earlier this year, local man Willie Cruden has donated two aerial view prints of the park in an effort to generate funds for the installation of CCTV cameras at the popular tourist spot.

The prints have been framed by Wallace Gallery and locals will have the chance to buy raffles at Seedy Sundays on March 18 in the hope of winning the prints.

Aden Park landscape officer, Jack Grant, aid: “We are all incredibly pleased by all the positive support in light of the recent vandalism in Aden.

“The framed prints of Aden have been very kindly donated. Whoever the lucky person is will be delighted. Both prints are stunning.”

Seedy Sunday will be held at the park on Sunday, March 18, and will provide locals and visitors with the chance to swap surplus plants, exchange seeds, share gardening tips and advice and browse the many stalls selling produce and crafts.

Leona Findlay, development officer at Buchan Development Partnership, organisers of the event along with Friends of Aden and Aberdeenshire Council, said: “This year’s Seedy Sunday promises to be a fantastic fun day out for all ages.

“The main aim of the annual event is to encourage green-fingered folk of all abilities to swap seeds and seed potatoes, but also to share tips and advice.

“We have a packed programme of events lined up for the day and there will be plenty to keep the young ones amused.”

Seedy Sunday will take place from 11am until 3.30pm. For more information, or to receive a seed packet, call 01771 613666.