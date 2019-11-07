RuPaul's Drag Race:Werq The World heading to Aberdeen

The largest drag show of all time, RuPaul’s Drag Race: Werq The World is coming to Aberdeen for the first time, and will kick off their tour in the North-East.

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Werq The World, returns with an all-new production, hitting European Arenas from Aberdeen to Vienna in May and June next

year.

Acclaimed for their amazing production values, this is the fourth iteration of the ground-breaking tour in the UK and Europe.

In 2020, an experiment gone wrong has sent Drag Race judge and Strictly Dancing star Michelle Visage spiralling through time with no way of returning “home”.

Join Asia O’hara Detox, Kameron Michaels, Kim Chi, Monet X Change, Plastique Tiara, Shea Coulee, Vanessa ‘Vanjie’ Mateo, Yvie Oddly and the soon to be announced Season 1 Winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, as they journey through iconic periods of history in the hope they will find their way back to present day.

Louise Stewart, head of Entertainment at P&J Live commented: “We are extremely thrilled to bring RuPaul’s Drag Race to the North-East for the first time in May. We know the show will be well received by their fans, as they kick off their tour in Aberdeen.”

The 2020 tour steps it up once again, debuting at Europe’s largest arenas with production value rivalling any major pop concert - a first for any drag production. With the inaugural show set to shock Aberdeen on May 6 and leave Antwerp reeling on June 14, don’t miss out on the world’s largest drag production as it sashays* across the continent.

RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World 2019 tour is presented by Voss Events in collaboration with World of Wonder and VH1.

General tickets are on sale Friday, November 8 at 10am from pandjlive.com