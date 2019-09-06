Slains Castle setting for Modo’s Doricula

Award-winning local circus company, Modo, is bringing Bram Stoker’s classic vampire story to life with a new Doric twist.

‘Doricula’ reflects the inspiration Stoker found in his frequent visits to Slains Castle and Cruden Bay.

Following its premiere at Aberdeen Performing Arts’ Light the Blue Festival, the show toured to festivals in Italy and France, as well as performing at Peterhead Scottish Week. Now it is coming back to the very castle that first inspired Stoker’s novel.

In 1894, while on holiday in Cruden Bay, Bram Stoker was invited by the 18th Earl of Erroll to visit his humble home.

A dark and foreboding sky combined with a sense of awe at the majestic structure before him and curiosity about the nobleman who ordered its construction and walked its candlelit hallways at night, is all reportedly real inspiration for the fantastical fictional Romanian castle in Dracula and its eccentric master.

Building on the success of previous shows, Modo is creating a new show based on the classic novel, Dracula, with a strong emphasis on the inspiration that Bram Stoker found in Slain’s Castle and the history of the area, during his frequent stays in Cruden Bay.

The result is highly physical production that combines circus, fire and street theatre with infectious, atmospheric music, bringing to life one of the great classics and its debt to Aberdeenshire.

Modo’s shows have proved increasingly successful over previous years. There has been a real appetite for the work from both the young people and the audiences who have come to watch them.

The atmospheric Slains Castle will provide the back drop to a series of shows beginning on Thursday, September 19 and Saturday, September 21 at 7pm.Shows will also be stated on September 26 and 28 and October 17 and 19 at the same time.

Parking is available at Main Street Car Park in Cruden Bay, and at the car park on the Longhaven/Cruden Bay Road.

A bus is available for Saturday performances only (leaving and returning to Peterhead Community Centre).

Tickets are £5/£3 (concs), or £10/£8 (concs) including bus from Peterhead from Modo or www.ticketsource.co.uk/modo