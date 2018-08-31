Still time to register for heritage day

Plans for Aden Country Park’s heritage and working tractor day are ploughing ahead with lots of vintage vehicle enthusiasts expected to attend.

The popular annual event will take place on September 30 and will give visitors a fantastic insight into how the Buchan estate worked in years gone by.

In previous years the Vintage tractor working day was organised by Landscape services, however this year the event is being taken on by Buchan Development Partnership (BDP).

BDP, development officer, Leona Findlay explained: “The Aden Country Park Heritage day is always a popular event especially with vintage machinery

enthusiasts and this year’s event will be a working tractor event featuring ploughing up at Hareshowe farm.

"Registration forms have flooded into the office and we are delighted that so many people want to take part in our event.”

Registration forms are still available and anyone who would like to display a vintage tractor is asked to get in touch. The closing date for entries is September 8 and due to the volume of tractors expected to attend, BDP will only be accepting vintage machinery that has been registered in advance.

Children will also have the opportunity to have donkey rides around the park on the day.

Leona added: “We had miniature donkeys at Aden for our Easter event which were so popular with visitors of all ages that we decided to have larger donkeys along to the heritage event to do donkey rides.”

The day will also offer an exciting array of traditional activities and crafts in the courtyard.celebrating the best of Aberdeenshire’s rich heritage and ancestry. There will be demonstrations from local crafters throughout the day including mcorndolly making, lace making demonstrations and woodturning.

A selection of vintage and classic cars from across Aberdeenshire will also be on display along with a fantastic collection of dolls houses, toys and games from days gone by in the museum.

The event which will be held from 11-3.30pm and will also feature live music and entertainment throughout the day.

For more information or to obtain a registration form please contact seedy.sundayaden@gmail.com or telephone 01771 613 584.