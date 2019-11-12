The Mormons are coming to Aberdeen!

The Book of Mormon, Broadway’s smash-hit musical written by Trey Parker, Matt Stone and Robert Lopez, is coming to Aberdeen next year with performances at His Majesty’s Theatre, Aberdeen from Tuesday, May 5 until Saturday, May 23.

Trey Parker and Matt Stone are the creators of the Emmy and Peabody award-winning television show, South Park, now in its twenty second season, and the feature films South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut and Team America: World Police.

Robert Lopez co-created the Broadway musical Avenue Q and co-wrote the songs for Disney’s Frozen and Coco.

He is one of only fifteen artists to win all four major entertainment awards - Emmy®, Grammy®, Oscar® and Tony® Awards.

The Book of Mormon follows a pair of Mormon boys sent on a mission to a place that’s a long way from their home in Salt Lake City.

Since making its world premiere in March 2011 at New York’s Eugene O’Neill Theatre, where it won nine Tony® Awards, including Best Musical, The Book of Mormon has been performed on three continents and won over 30 international awards.

The musical has smashed long-standing box office records in New York, London, Melbourne, Sydney and cities across the U.S.

The London production opened in February 2013, winning four Olivier Awards® including Best New Musical, and breaking the record for the highest single day of sales in West End history. It has sold out every one of its 2797 performances to-date at the Prince of Wales Theatre.

Aberdeen Performing Arts director of programming and creative projects, Ben Torrie, said: “We are delighted that the Mormons are bringing their Mission to Aberdeen and we could not be more excited to have this multiple-award winning, world-famous musical at HMT for its Scottish premiere.

"It’s not for the faint-hearted, but if you’re looking for a production that is sharp, witty and very funny, this is the show for you!”

Tickets are on sale on Wednesday, November 13 at 10am, and are available from www.aberdeenperformingarts.com, phone (01224) 641122 or visit the box office at His Majesty’s Theatre, the Music Hall or the Lemon Tree.