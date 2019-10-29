Aberdeen Christmas Village to bring some festive cheer to shoppers

It will soon be the most wonderful time of the year as the Aberdeen Christmas Village makes a return to the Granite City.

Organised in partnership by Aberdeen Inspired, Aberdeen City Council and Codona’s, in just under a month the festive attraction will open to the public at Broad Street and Upperkirkgate.

From skating under twinkling lights against the backdrop of Marischal College to funfair rides and an extended Christmas Market, there will be something for everyone at the Aberdeen Christmas Village, which will run from November 21 to December 31.

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, said: “It may still feel a bit early for some people to start thinking about anything festive but with little over a month until we officially launch the Aberdeen Christmas Village, we’re very much looking forward to bringing seasonal cheer to the heart of the city centre.

“Our team has been working hard alongside our partners at Aberdeen City Council and Codona’s in planning the event and the Christmas countdown is on. Now in its fifth year, the village has grown since it was first established and with the introduction of some new attractions and the return of fairground favourites, as well as the extension of our Christmas in the Quad Market offering, there will be plenty on offer for people to get into the seasonal spirit this year.

“Aberdeen has an events programme which has put the city on the map as a must visit destination. With festivals like Nuart Aberdeen, the Aberdeen International Comedy Festival, Inspired Nights and the Aberdeen Christmas Village drawing people to the city, we would urge people to support local events, get out and about, and enjoy everything on their doorstep.”

Visitors to the Aberdeen Christmas Village will be able to test their skills and try for a “noel” in one on a brand new nine-hole Christmas themed Crazy Golf attraction, perfect for a festive night out with friends or for the whole family to enjoy.

Thrill seekers will enjoy the return of the Blizzard standing at over 150ft high, along with the popular Freak Out and Miami rides. For youngsters, familiar favourites such as the Helter Skelter and candy cane bungee trampolines are sure to please, along with the new addition of the Balloon Ride. Children on the nice list can also visit Father Christmas, who has swapped the North Pole for the Granite City, at his new home in the Santa’s Grotto within Marischal College Quadrangle.

Those looking to shop local for those all important presents will find a wide range of crafts, art and gift options along with gourmet food and drink at the larger Christmas in the Quad. Featuring an increased number of stalls and extended opening hours, the market will be open during peak times from Thursday evening until Sunday evening in Marischal College Quad and feature a unique line up of traders each week in the lead up to Christmas.

Aberdeen City Council Culture spokesperson Marie Boulton said: "For another year Aberdeen is set to shine with festive sparkle as the Christmas Village returns to Broad Street with a bigger and brighter festive offering. We are especially delighted to extend the number of stalls within the Quad and add to the festive cheer with new funfair attractions.

“Collaborative working is vital to the success of events like our festive line-up, and through our Aberdeen 365 Events Programme, partnerships such as the one we have with Aberdeen Inspired demonstrate the commitment of our local and national partners in supporting our vision of development and sustainability of the city.

“Christmas in Aberdeen creates over a month of activity that has something for everyone. The Christmas Village complements other Christmas in Aberdeen events such as firm favourites like the Christmas tree switch-on and Christmas lights switch-on parade, which all help to draw people into the city centre.”

Alfred Codona, director of Aberdeen-based amusement firm Codona's, added: "We are delighted to be playing a part in this year’s Aberdeen Winter Village. In its fifth year, this looks set to be an amazing attraction with family favourites and a wide range of rides including the Helter Skelter, candy cane bungy trampolines, outdoor ice-rink and Santa's Grotto. For the more daring and adventurous we have the Miami, Freak Out and welcome the return of the Blizzard.

“This year we are pleased to introduce Christmas Crazy Golf with nine festive themed holes, which will be great fun for visitors of all ages. With a selection of food and drink stalls, and an even larger market in the Marischal College Quad, showcasing local companies and their products, we look forward to welcoming visitors from the entire north-east and across the country.”

For more information on all the attractions please visit www.aberdeeninspired.com/christmasvillage.