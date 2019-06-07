Aden for All Festival Weekend

Aden Country Park will hold an exciting new event 'Aden for All' this weekend.

The event is being held as part of the ongoing Aden Restoration and Redevelopment Parks for People Project.

Aden for All will be taking place between Friday 7 and Sunday 9 June and is an arts-themed weekend which will have activities for people of all ages to enjoy.

It has a full programme of activities which are based around photography, music and film.

The event begins today (Friday) with a photography exhibition in the Aden Theatre, within the Aberdeenshire Farming Museum, by Craigewan photographic group, Portal Photographic and Mintlaw Academy young photographers.

Craigewan Photographic and Portal Photographic will also be holding a series of photography workshops on Friday, Saturday and Sunday under the themes of an Aden Ramble, Wildlife and Flowers, Beginners Workshop, and How to Photograph People and Street Photography workshops. Tickets for the workshops are £5 per person and are suitable for all ages.

Event activities continue tonight where the fabulous Ugie Folk Club will be performing a range of traditional and folk tunes in the Aden Theatre. The music theme continues onto the Saturday afternoon where there will be free live music by a range of local performers, followed by a screening of the very popular Bohemian Rhapsody film at 6pm in the Aden Theatre.

Younger audiences are also not being forgotten, with bouncy castles, hair braiding, crafts and a scavenger hunt in the courtyard are all being planned for the Saturday.

The weekend of activities will conclude on Sunday with a courtyard performance from the Jazz at the Blue Lamp Community Jazz Big Band at 2pm, followed by an evening film showing of the Greatest Showman at 4.30pm.

Justine Tough, Skills Development and Events Officer for Aden Country Park said, “This is the first time this event has been held. It is an exciting weekend that offers something for people of all ages to participate in. I also hope that the event will encourage young musicians to work with Aden Country Park in the future.”

The weekend has been organised in partnership with Buchan Development Partnership, The Friends of Aden and Aberdeenshire Council.

The weekend has a range of free and ticketed events for people of all ages to enjoy.

To book tickets for any of the Aden for All events and activities or for more information please visit the Aden Country Park Facebook page or contact Skills Development and Events Officer, Justine Tough at justinetough96@gmail.com