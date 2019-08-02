Big Brave Open Day fun at woodland

The Brave Outdoors is holding a big open day this weekend to raise awareness of the Brave Community Woodland and all the great things it does and plans to do in the community.

The event is being held at The Brave Community Woodland on the ouskirts of Peterhead on Saturday, August 3, from 12 noon to 7pm and will feature lots of activities for all ages including hammock lounge, campfire, tools and skills demonstrations and workshops.

There will also be mindfulness sessions run by Aileen Grant, dog training workshops by Pawsrlearning andPawsandnoses dog walking, youth exploration activities by Lynn Turner, The Simply Sweet Icer and talks on the benefits of nature by Paula Mahoney.

Entry to the open day is free, although donations will be welcome.