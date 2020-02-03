Burns Supper success for Shirley's Space

The 2020 Shirley’s Space Burns Supper was a huge success, attended by the great and the good from the community in and around the North East, and was clearly enjoyed by all who were there.

The event was held in the Ban Car Hotel, Lonmay, and raised a fantastic £4059.87 for the charity.

Guest speakers on the night included Ian Downie, Peter Chapman MSP and Marc Macintosh.

All the guests stood to welcome the dinner's star attraction, which was piped in on a silver platter by a procession. Raffles and music were also on the agenda.

Responsible for the music were Jiggered; a Scottish ceilidh band based in Glasgow and Edinburgh. They ensured that once the haggis had been consumed the guests could dance the night away.

Ashleigh Ritchie of Shirley’s Space said: “A Burns Supper is first and foremost about enjoying yourselves while remembering Robert Burns, Scotland’s national poet who so many people identify with. The Shirley’s Space team and supporters certainly did that while raising vital funds for us to continue helping the local community.”

The Shirley’s Space Burn’s Supper will hopefully prove its staying power and become an annual event for the charity.