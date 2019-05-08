Charity golf tournament

The Fraserburgh Fishermen’s Mission will hold its Annual Charity Open Golf Tournament later this month.

The event will be held at Inverallochy Golf Course on Friday, May 24.

All proceeds received from the Open Golf Tournament will be used in the work of the Mission in the Fraserburgh area.

Entry for a team of three will cost £180.00.

Entry price includes a meal after the round of golf.

If you enjoy a game of golf why not sign up and take part.

To book a place or find out more information abour the event please call at the Mission office at Heritage House on Shore Street, Fraserburgh or telephone 01346 518388.

Alternatively you can also email fraserburghcentre@fishermensmission.org.uk.

Everyone is welcome to come along and take part for a good cause.