Final open weekend at Maud Railway Museum

The final open weekend of the year at Maud Railway Museum located in the old railway station sees its final at Maud Junction sees its next Open Weekend for 2019 on Saturday/Sunday, October 12 and 13.

Opening times are from 10.30am to 4pm both days.Entry is free but a donation or a purchase from the sales counter would be appreciated. Parking is available next to museum which also welcomes many of its visitors as walkers and cyclists using the Formartine and Buchan Way, the old railway line from Dyce and Ellon to Fraserburgh and Peterhead.

Visitors will be able to see the fully restored railway carriage which was used to carry convicts from Peterhead prison to the quarries at Stirlinghill, near Boddam where granite for building the Peterhead Harbour of Refuge was quarried. There is also a display of photographs telling the story of the Buchan line and also the Fraserburgh to St Combs Light Railway which operated from 1903 to 1965. Visitors can walk around the site and see the old turntable, water tower and sidings area.

The very last train to serve the Buchan line ran on October 5, 1979, 40 years this month. It conveyed some freight for Maud and Fraserburgh and a passenger carriage to accommodate a group of railway enthusiasts who wished to commemorate the occasion.

Currently plans are being drawn up to enlarge and improve the museum during 2020 and negotiations are underway with Aberdeenshire Council to expand facilities and displays. The trustees need to recruit new members and volunteers to become involved in the planning and implementation of ideas and plans including upgrading exhibits and promoting the museum; also to assist in looking after the museum and extend opening times for visitors. Anyone interested should speak with one of our members on site.

The museum is happy to arrange special openings for groups at mutually convenient times. In September we were delighted to host a visit from the Austin A30 Car Club, a type of vehicle dating from the 1950s when Maud station was a very busy place. For more details contact info@friendsofmaud.org.uk