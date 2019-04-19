Fraserburgh visit for top psychic medium June

A world-renowned psychic is set to visit Fraserburgh for an evening of demonstrations.

June Field will host ‘An Evening of Mediumship’ at Fraserburgh Leisure Centre on Thursday, April 25.

June has been classed as the “World’s Best Psychic” after winning the ‘International Battle of the Psychics’ competition which was aired and viewed by 34 million people.

She has amazed audiences with her specific contacts and evidence that our loved ones are still with us.

She also appeared in the television show ‘Psychic Detective’ and described a serial killer in very specific detail who was recently caught.

June’s description of the culprit was said to have been 99.9 per cent accurate.

Having been born with the gift of sight, June proves that life goes on by allowing loved ones to cross over and connect through her to their loved ones present at each of her show events.

June has read for many celebrities including the late actor Gene Wilder, singers Susan Boyle, Leo Sayer and Gary Numan, as well as actor John Thomson and American reality TV star Vicki Gulvanson.

Tickets for the Fraserburgh event are priced at £23.50 each and can be purchased online at www.junefieldmedium.com.

The evening will be full of compassion and filled with laughter and tears but most of all evidence that your loved ones walk unseen by your side.

Attendees must be 16 years and over.