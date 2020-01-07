Friends of Aden to hold tree planting day at Mintlaw park

The Friends of Aden are holding a tree planting day on Sunday, January 12 at Aden Country Park, Mintlaw.

The day will begin at 10am and volunteers are required to assist with the planting of saplings within the park. Volunteers of all ages are welcome and encouraged to dress appropriately for planting trees and being outdoors in cold weather.

The event has been organised by the Friends of Aden and Aberdeenshire Council to help with the planting of saplings in the park. The help and commitment of volunteers is greatly appreciated as it will help out the park staff and allow them to continue with their other jobs within the park.

The tree planting will be a fantastic opportunity to get involved with the planting of the saplings as well as engaging with nature. Along with the positive environmental impacts of planting trees the event will enable volunteers to engage with like minded individuals in a relaxed open space.

Justine Tough, skills development and events officer for Aden Country Park said: “Last March we held a tree planting day in Aden Country Park and it was a great success. We had over 30 volunteers help with the planting of 950 saplings. It was an enjoyable morning spent outdoors with people

of all ages. Many of the volunteers have since been back to visit their tree and see how it has grown.”

This event aims to also encourage volunteers to participate in future events and activities within the park.

The Friends of Aden would like to get more volunteers involved and this event is a good opportunity to find out more information about volunteering with the group.

The event will begin at 10am and volunteers should report to the courtyard equipped with suitable clothing and a spade.

If you would like to come along please send an email to justinetough96@gmail.com to confirm your attendance or for further information please visit the Aden Country Park Facebook page or contact justinetough96@gmail.com