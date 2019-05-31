Get a taste for reading at festival

Live Life Aberdeenshire Libraries will have a stand at the Taste of Grampian food festival this weekend.

The event is taking place on Saturday, June 1 at the Thainstone Centre in Inverurie.

Library staff will be on hand throughout the day to give demonstrations on how to access digital books and e-magazines via the library website.

The materials will be related to food, drink and healthy eating.

There will also be a display of print books to give you a ‘taste’ of the wide range of food and drink related resources available from your library service.

The Live Life Aberdeenshire library stand will be in the balcony area, stand number 611.