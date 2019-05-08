Maggie’s Hoosie gets set for another season

An historic fisher cottage in Inverallochy is gearing up for another busy tourist season.

Maggie’s Hoosie, which has played a very important part with locals, visitors and schools education since it opened in 1996, is set to open its doors once again next month.

Visitors to the Hoosie are immediately overcome with the plain and humble accommodation shared by the fisher family lifestyle centuries ago.

An appreciation of the warm and cosy atmosphere and the imagination of the family sitting around the open peat fire, sharing stories, tales and Biblical readings in the dark winter evenings as the fierce North Sea gales would blast the sturdy rock and clay-built homely structure, raises the imagination of even the most travelled visitor to the north-east.

The last inhabitant of Maggie’s Hoosie was a lady called Maggie Duthie who, even in her latter days, refused to bend to modern trends with electricity etc.

Maggie’s Hoosie will open for the summer season from mid-June to Mid-September, Monday to Thursday from 2pm to 4pm. For special part arrangements please call 01346 514761 (office hours).