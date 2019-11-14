North East Pet Expo fun at Thainstone

How would you and the family like to take a selfie with an Alpaca, stroke ponies, pat Pygmy Goats or meet hamsters, bunnies, dogs, hens or critters? Well, look no further than this year’s North East Pet Expo.

Returning for its third event, this year’s one-day indoor event is going to be bigger and better than ever.

On Saturday, November 30, Thainstone Centre in Inverurie will host more than 80 exhibitors allowing you to shop and browse.

There’s also a showcase arena which will present dog dancing, tricks and parkour from 4Paws Canine Academy; The Critter Keeper, dog First Aid demos by Dog First Aid Scotland and a very special presentation of ‘Paws for Survival’ animal oxygen masks to Inverurie Fire Station by Boxer Welfare Scotland and The Aberdeen Assassin, Lee McAllister.

Just for the kids, or maybe the big kids among you, there’s face painting and a craft area plus free goodie bags. as well as plenty of fun and a range of lovely animals for the whole family to enjoy.

There’s also a serious side to the event, as the Expo supports local charities. This year’s chosen charities to receive some of the proceeds are The Little Hen Trust and Boxer Welfare Scotland.

The event will run from 11am to 3pm bringing a whole host of fun things for all the family.

Go to North East Pet Expo for more details, on FaceBook, Twitter and Instagram. Please note tickets are available from Eventbrite only.

Due to the high volume of people expected to attend this event, members of the public are asked not to bring their pets along to this event. The safety of guests and the animals is the main priority