Open weekend for Maud Railway Museum

Railway enthusiasts will be able to head along to Maud on August 10 and 11 for the next open weekend.

The museum will be open from 10.30am to 4pm on both days and while entry is free, a donation or a purchase from the sales counter would be appreciated. Parking is available next to the museum, which also welcomes many of its visitors as walkers or cyclists using the Formartine and Buchan Way.

This year some previously overgrown areas of the site have been cleared to reveal several of the former facilities such as the locomotive water tower. New signs have been prepared to form a short heritage trail to interest visitors.

Also open will be the fully restored railway carriage which was used to carry convicts from Peterhead prison to the quarries at Stirlinghill, near Boddam where granite for building the Peterhead Harbour of Refuge was quarried.

There is also a display of photographs telling the story of the Fraserburgh to St Combs Light Railway which operated from 1903 to 1965.