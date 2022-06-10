Relay for Life Peterhead is BACK in person!

The Relay kicks off with a survivors lap.

And it will be a great chance for cancer survivors and supporters of the relay to meet face to face for the relay, which gets underway over the weekend of July 2 and 3 at the town’s Lord Catto Park.

The opening ceremony starts at 10.45am, where a courageous survivor shares their story, before all survivors take to the track to kick start the relay weekend. The relay runs for 24 hours through until 11am on Sunday, where the event is brought to a close and the yearly fundraising total is announced.

A spokesperson for the event said: “We’d love you to come down and join in the fun, activity and fundraising! The public and community are always welcome and we can’t wait to see you all back this year! Come on down and visit our team tents on the day, and walk some laps to help raise money to help find a cure for cancer.

Relay competitors warm up before the event gets underway;.

"There are numerous well-loved games and activities returning such as tug-of-war, celebrity pairs and our traditional purple lap – the colour of hope! You can enter or take part in these activities as a member of a team, so register a team online for free using www.cancerresearchuk.org

"Come dusk at 11pm, we have the poignant ‘Candle of Hope’ ceremony, where messages of hope from our survivors are shared, and our lost loved ones are remembered. To conclude the ceremony, we all walk in laps of solidarity, hope and remembrance before we have a light up lap.”

The tug of war is one of the many popular events.