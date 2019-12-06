Santa dives in to Macduff Marine Aquarium

While the busy year at Macduff Marine Aquarium is winding down, Santa is just gearing up to start his busy season and he is kicking off his world wind tour this year with his annual dive in the Kelp Tank to feed the fish.

Speaking form the North Pole, Santa said: ‘I really enjoy my Christmas trip to Macduff Marine Aquarium. My favourite fish is Jemima the halibut (Hanks’ wife) as although she can be a bit cheeky with the divers, she does try really hard to be good!"

Visitors to the aquarium can head along and join in with the festive fun. There will be a 12 Days of Fishmas trail, a fishmas make-and-take craft, a sing-a-long and Santa will do a special prize draw from inside the tank each day! There are some great prizes to be won.

Santa will be diving at 2pm on Saturday 15th , Sunday 16th and then again on Saturday 22nd and Sunday 23rd December. The aquarium will open from 11am to 4pm, Saturday through Wednesday all winter (closed on Thursdays and Fridays). Normal entry prices apply and tickets are valid all day.