Scottish SPCA invites visitors to #RehomingWeek2019

The Scottish SPCA centre at Drumoak will open its doors for a family fun day next month.

The event will give people the chance to hear all about the work that goes on there, learn about the animals looking for their forever homes and enjoy a day of family friendly fun.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity is celebrating its annual #RehomingWeek2019 (13 -19 May) by hosting open days at all of their centres and aiming to find homes for the longest residents.

Manager of the Scottish SPCA animal rescue centre in Aberdeen, Graeme Innes said: “Rehoming Week is the perfect time to try and find these pets a loving new home as we’re able to spread the word about all the wonderful animals in our care and share information about the rehoming process with the public.

“Our longest resident is William Wallace the cornsnake. He has been with us for a staggering 639 days.

“William Wallace is a young snake that came into our care as a stray but unfortunately we were unable to trace his owner so he is looking for a new home.

“He is still quite young so could use some handling and time spent with him but once out his vivarium, he does tend to calm down. So far in our care he has shown himself to be a brilliant eater.

“As with all our snakes, despite the masculine name, we don’t know Wallace’s sex for sure as he has never been probed.

“Whilst our expert teams are well placed to give these animals the love and care they need, we know nothing compares to a loving forever home.”

Graeme encourages the public to come along to the centre open day, taking place on Saturday, May 11 between 12-4pm.

He added: “Previous open days have proven to be tremendous fun for humans and animals, and we expect this one to deliver fun for all the family.

“We have a scavenger hunt, carnival games, a farrier making horse shoes, refreshment vans and so much more.”