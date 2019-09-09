The Hidden comes to Peterhead

Visible Fictions have been producing award winning creative experiences for young people since 1991.

Their shows have taken place on bikes, in parks, on-board boats and online, touring the world and redefining what theatre is and where it can happen.

This autumn Visible Fictions are very excited to present a new experience taking place in libraries across the country.

And Peterhead Library and Arbuthnot Museum will be jointly hosting several performances for schools and public audiences this month.

The Hidden is a dramatic, participatory event involving a series of complex clues, codes and puzzles designed to take the audience on a journey of discovery. It’s the perfect day out for those aged 14 years and over and adults.

It follows the story of a missing librarian who’s left clues behind.

Hidden in books, written on index cards, scribbled on the back of an old photograph; there is a mystery waiting to be solved.

Played out in Peterhead Library and Museum building, the audiences’ task is to piece the story together using all the clues they can find, but should they share their theories or keep it to themselves?

Working as a team to rewrite the history books, they must be careful which path they chose to go down .

Douglas Irvine, Artistic Director comments “Creating this dramatic experience has been both thrilling and challenging.

“There are many complexities, twists and turns and we can’t wait to see the decisions our audiences take.

“We are delighted to be touring this piece after such a positive response from our run of shows at the Edinburgh International Book Festival last year, and I can’t wait to take it to Peterhead, a place I know well from growing up in Fraserburgh. “

Entry to the experience is £4 per person and recommended age is 14+

Tickets can be reserved by calling the Arbuthnot Museum on 01779 477778