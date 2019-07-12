There’s fun for all at the 172nd New Deer Show

All roads lead to Craigieford Park next weekend for the 2019 New Deer Show.

A mainstay of the agriculture calendar, the annual two-day event - now in its 172nd year -boasts one of the largest horse shows in the area, top quality livestock competing for many prizes in their classes, industrial classes, food and trade stands and lots more.

Attracting between 8,000 and 10,000 visitors across the weekend, the show also boasts a popular over 18s marquee dance on the Saturday night.

The marquee will this year play host to DJ Jasper with live music from the Crystal Clear Band.

On the Saturday there will be a host of entertainment including the Young Farmers tug-o-war contest, tractor fest, tractor pulling static display, children’’s fancy dress, pets parade and races and performances by the Buckie Pipe Band.

There will be tractor pulling from 5-7pm.

On the Sunday the attractions include a display of classic cars and motorbikes, vintage tractors, truck fest, companion dog show, horse jumping, tractor pulling, clay pigeon shooting, Young Farmers skills competition, sheep shearing, children’s races and lots more.

Throughout the weekend there will be plenty of stalls, demonstrations and food and drink to keep everyone fed and watered.

Among the livestock competition there will be categories for sheep, horses, cattle, fur and feather, goats and a carcase section.

However, following consultation with veterinary advisors, organisers New Deer Agricultural Association made it mandatory for all horses, ponies and donkeys entering the showground to be vaccinated against equine influenza in line with British Horseracing Association guidelines.

The industrial section is sure to generate just as much eager competition as ever as local individuals, WIs, care homes and children battle it out in a range of categories.

Green-fingered competitors will bring their finest produce to the horticulture and flower tables, while talented cooks and bakers will showcase their produce in the preserves, dairying and domestic cookery sections.

All the exhibits will be open for public viewing from 1-5pm on the Saturday and 10am-3pm on the Sunday.