Thousands get Wild About Aden at two-day park spectacular

Thousands flocked to Aden Country Park last week to take part in the fun activities that was were on offer at this year’s Wild About Aden.

The two-day event was organised by Buchan Development Partnership (BDP) in a bid to encourage families to try new activities and have fun and new experiences in the great outdoors.

Kennedy Ritchie (8) from Fraserburgh displays her skills with hula hoops at the circus workshop section.

BDP development officer, Leona Findlay explained: “This year’s Wild About Aden event was a great success. We believe more than 6000 attended the event over the two days.

“The weather was fantastic and added to the relaxed, fun atmosphere. It was wonderful to see extended families enjoying themselves in the park having picnics and ice-creams. It was just how a Summer event should be.

“We added many new attractions to this year’s programme as well as the old favourites everyone loves to see each year such as the climbing wall, cycle track, inflatables and ranger led activities and they were all well received by the public.

“As always though the Critter Keeper was extremely popular and thousands of people of all ages enjoyed his workshops over the two days.

“Plans for the new playpark were also unveiled at Wild About Aden and we received a lot of positive feedback from visitors who were excited to hear about the £2m restoration and redevelopment project to the park.

“This year we were delighted to welcome along EQ Sports with their Bubble football games and Nerf Wars experience. The Royal Northern Countryside also made its debut appearance at Wild About Aden which was a fantastic attraction,” said Leona.

Staff at the museum in Aden and Hareshowe were also delighted to welcome so many visitors through their doors and hundreds enjoyed the museum’s fun organised activities.

The Ranger Service joined forces with other environmental agencies such as Saving Scotlands Red Squirrels, The RSPB and Aberdeenshire Early Years to provide visitors with information, wildlife and nature workshops and outdoor related activities using sticks, clay and things from nature.

More than 300 children took part in Active Schools timed obstacle course during the two day event.

Leona added: “As always events like this wouldn’t be able to go ahead without the support and help from volunteers and this year ours went above and beyond to ensure the day ran smoothly.

“The Police Scotland Youth Volunteers joined us on the Wednesday and did a fantastic job. They were a credit to themselves and their team. I would like to thank everyone who volunteered their time to Wild About Aden.

“This year we received generous financial donations from Kininmonth Cabs and Macduff Shellfish and we are extremely grateful to them both.

“We wouldn’t be able to pull off events like this each year without the generosity of local businesses.

“The Country Park Inn also kindly provided our team of volunteers with a delicious lunch to keep them going over the two day so I would also like to thank them for their contributions. ”