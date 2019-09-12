True North Festival set to storm Aberdeen next weekend

Aberdeen’s True North Festival is set to take place next weekend, with artists and musicians descending on the city for four days of music across five different venues in the heart of the city from Thursday, September 19 to Sunday, September 22.

The popular festival attracted thousands of fans over the course of the weekend in 2018, and this year looks to be even bigger and better, with the redeveloped Music Hall playing an integral part in proceedings.

There will also be performances from some of the most exciting and talented musicians in the country at the Lemon Tree and various other city centre stages.

Aberdeen Performing Arts chief executive, Jane Spiers, said: “Since its transformation, the Music Hall has so many different spaces that are perfect for the wide range of performers and artists at True North. From our Fringe events, which are free of charge, to our amazing headliners, family events and our Lemon Tree late night parties, next weekend is all about celebrating great music right in the heart of Aberdeen.”

Headliners for the event include The Twilight Sad on Saturday, and a specially curated tribute to Scottish pop music with DJ Vic Galloway on Sunday, Rip it Up Live.

Rip it Up Live – A Celebration of Scottish Pop, will be staged as a one-off performance at the Music Hall on Sunday, September 22. It has been commissioned by Aberdeen Performing Arts for True North and will be curated and hosted by BBC broadcaster Vic Galloway. Guest singers will include

Claire Grogan of Altered Images, King Creosote, Emma Pollock from The Delgados, Richard Jobson of The Skids, Fay Fyfe and Eugene Reynolds of The Rezillos, Aberdeen’s own Kathryn Joseph, Honeyblood’s Stina Tweeddale, C Duncan, and Ross Leighton (Fatherson) performing some of their favourite songs from seven decades of Scottish pop.

Scottish indie rockers The Twilight Sad will be taking to the Music Hall stage as Saturday headliners, joined by special guests Aidan Moffat and RM Hubbert. Tickets are already on sale for a band riding high off the back of support slots with The Cure, who namecheck The Twilight Sad as

one of their favourite bands.

True North will open on Thursday, September 19 at the Lemon Tree with critically acclaimed London punk band Shame. The London five piece have swiftly earned a reputation as one of the most visceral and exhilarating live bands in the UK and are sure to raise the roof at the Lemon Tree,

kicking off True North in style. Support comes in the form of Glasgow 4-piece indie-rock outfit Rascalton, who will be opening the festival, and DJ Retrospectre.

The historic surroundings of Aberdeen’s Tivoli Theatre will again host a festival gig this year. Friday night’s headline event will feature former guitarist and co-founder of The Coral, Bill Ryder-Jones. Now a singer-songwriter, producer and composer in his own right, he has collaborated with some of the biggest names in UK music including Arctic Monkeys, The Last Shadow Puppets, Blur’s Graham Coxon and Paloma Faith. Also on the bill at the Tivoli on Friday night are Neon Waltz and Martha Ffion.

Festival-goers can rock the night away with three late night gigs at the Lemon Tree featuring American singer-songwriter BC Camplight, with special guests The Ninth Wave along with a DJ set from Vic Galloway (Friday, September 20), Self Esteem and Free Love with All Night Passion DJs (Saturday, September 21) before electro afro-funk band Ibibio Sound Machine bring the perfect party atmosphere to close the festival in style on Sunday night.

In addition, there will be three special informal performances in the new Big Sky Studio at the Music Hall. Starting with a performance from Aberdeen Performing Arts’ young Project Band participants, followed by two performances selected by that evening’s main stage artists. On Saturday, The Twilight Sad has picked Glasgow singer-songwriter Michael Timmons and on Sunday Vic Galloway has chosen indie rock outfit Savage Mansion.

Younger music fans have been well catered for, with more family friendly events than ever taking place throughout the weekend, with the popular My First Gig allowing 8-12 year olds to let their hand down to their favourite hits while their parents are looked after in the adult creche, Mini Manoeuvres is a disco dance party for 0-8 year olds, and Whirlygig is a mystery, musical challenge which kicks off the festival on Thursday.

You can get the most out of the fantastic line-up with a full weekend pass available for £90, and day passes for £30. Take care of tickets and accommodation in one go with our package in partnership with The Sandman Hotel.

Don’t forget to stop off at the True North Mac ‘n’ Cheese Bars, which will be available before evening shows in the Music Hall and the Lemon Tree with a selection of flavours as well as gluten, dairy free and vegan options available.

Full listings and more information is available online at https://www.aberdeenperformingarts.com/made-in-aberdeen/true-north/. Tickets for all shows are on sale now. For tickets or further information visit www.aberdeenperformingarts.com, phone (01224) 641122 or visit the box office at the Music Hall,

His Majesty’s Theatre or the Lemon Tree.