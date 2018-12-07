'Twas the Night Before Fishmas at Macduff

‘Twas the night before Fishmas and all through the tank, not a creature was stirring, not even Hank (the halibut).

Although they are pretending to sleep, the cod do take an occasional peak. For all the fish know that the time is drawing near, when St Nicholas will soon

be here!

He appears on the roof top, all dressed in red but is soon covered in neoprene, from his feet to his head!

Then, with a big red sack full of fishy loot, down into the water Santa scoots. He speaks not a word, but gets straight to work, feeding the fish who have

been good.

When his task is complete, he will give you a wave and even a high five, if you’re brave! Then he will fly out of the tank, hop back into his sled and take off like a shot.

Before he disappears he will often shout, loud and clear ‘Merry Fishmas to all, and to all good cheer!’

Although the year at the aquarium is winding down, Santa is just gearing up to start his busy season and he is kicking off his whirlwind tour this year with his annual dive in the aquarium’s kelp exhibit to feed the fish.

Speaking from the North Pole, Santa said: “I really enjoy my Christmas trip to Macduff Marine Aquarium. My favourite fish is Jemima the halibut (Hank’s wife). Although she can be a bit cheeky with the divers, she does try really hard to be good!”

Visitors to the aquarium can come and join in with the festive fun. There will be a ‘Twelve Days of Fishmas’ trail, a Fishmas make-and-take craft, a sing- a-long and Santa will do a special prize draw from inside the tank each day!

There are some great prizes to be won. Fishmas Fun starts from 11am until 4pm on Saturday 15th , Sunday 16th and then again on Saturday 22nd and Sunday 23rd December. Santa will be diving at 2pm. Normal entry prices apply and tickets are valid all day.

The aquarium is open all winter, Saturday through Wednesday from 11am – 4pm (closed Thursday and Friday). During the festive holiday season, the

aquarium will be closed 25th and 26th December, 1st and 2nd January and open on Thursday 27th , Friday 28th December and Thursday 3rd , Friday 4th January.