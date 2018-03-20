Weather fails to dampen Seedy Sunday enthuaisam

Seedy Sunday organisers have hailed the annual event at Aden a great success with more than 160kg of free potatoes distributed on the day.

The event, which took place in the polytunnels at Aden Coutnry Park near Mintlaw at the weekend, saw more than 500 people through the doors despite the snow and freezing temperatures.

Seedy Sundays was a joint effort between Buchan Development Partnership(BDP) and the Friends of Aden.

Leona Findlay, development worker at BDP said: “We were delighted to see so many people brave the elements to attend the event. One Seed Forward handed out a total of 162kg of free potatoes this year, 22kg more than last year and we gave away hundreds of free seed packets to keen gardeners too. "Unfortunately some stall holders were forced to cancel on the day due to the weather but we extremely grateful that the majority made it through.

“Local chef Kenny Smart put on three cookery demonstrations which were well attended and Aden Landscape Officer Jack Grant carried out tours of the allotment and the nursery so I’d like to thank them both for their contributions to the event.”

Two donated framed aerial view portraits of the park were raffled off at Seedy Sunday in a bid to raise funds for CCTV cameras at the park. The lucky winners were Steve Legg and Wullie Bruce who was delighted with his prize as his Grandfather was once the gardener at Aden Park.

Buchan Development Partnership and the Friends of Aden are now gearing up for their next event – the Aden Easter Eggstravaganza which will take place on April 1.

Leona added: “We are really looking forward to our first Easter Egg Hunt at Aden Park. Wristband sales are going really well and we are expecting a big turnout. There has been a lot of interest in the event which will feature four miniature donkeys, two easter egg hunts, face painting, a bird of prey display, inflatables, crafts and miniature train rides. It will be a fantastic family day out for all ages.”

Wristbands priced £2 for children attending the Aden Easter Eggstravaganza are available from BDP in Maud, MACBI in Mintlaw or the Friends of Aden gift shop. The eggstravaganza will take place from 11am until 3.30pm.

For more information and updates please visit the BDP facebook page or telephone 01771 613666.