What to do in the Buchan area in May

There are a host of events across the Buchan area over the next few weeks...here are just a few of them

Thursday, May 17

Peterhead OAP Club on Windmill Street will be hosting a whist night from 7-9pm. Price is £2 and tea will be served - but please bring a raffle!

May 18 to May 20

The Buchan Heritage Society will hold its 24th Strichen Festival . Head along and hear music, singing and storytelling and enjoy a fly cup and a chat.

Dance to The Garioch Blend on Friday, see the competitions on Saturday and attend the farewell ceilidh on Sunday. All details can be found on the website at www.buchanheritagesociety.co.uk.

Friay, May 18

A quiz night will be held at the BanCar Hotel, Lonmay at 7pm for 7.30pm. Entry is £10 for a team of four. Price includes teas, coffees and nibbles.Donations for raffle prizes would be appreciated. All proceeds will go to Home-Start (North East Aberdeenshire)

Saturday, May 19

An Afternoon Tea will be held at the Buchanhaven Heritage Centre from 1pm to 4pm. Come along for sandwiches, scones and cakes.

Entry is £3.50 for adults and £2.50 for children.

Tuesday, May 22

A bingo night is being hosted at Peterhead OAP Club on Windmill Street from 7-9pm. Price is £1 and tea will be served.

Saturday, May 26

St. Drostan’s Episcopal Church, Old Deer, is hosting an evening of jazz, swing & blues with ‘Tattie Sax and Friends’ in the Kemp Hall at 7.30pm.

Bring your own refreshments and snacks. There will be a raffle for which all donations are welcome, and a hamper prize draw.

All proceeds will go to church funds. Tickets, priced £8, are available by calling Liz on 01771 624494. All welcome.

Open Texas Scramble

The Rotary Club of Central Buchan will hold an Open Texas Scramble at Longside Golf Club. Teams of four are required and entry is £10 per person (pay on the day). Everyone welcome to come along and have a great time while supporting local charities. Cash prizes will be on offer. To book tee times visit www.longsidegolfclub.co.uk. For more information contact Bob Murray on 01346 532710.

Sunday, May 27

The Legion Scotland New Pitsligo branch present the Lossiemouth Military Wives Choir who will perform a concert in the legion hall from 2pm to 5pm.

Tickets are £10 in advance from the Legion by calling 07854 166 690. A donation frfom the proceeds will go to the Aberdeen, Kincardine and Mearns Wheelchair Fund.

Monday, May 28

The annual general meeting of Light Up Peterhead will be held at the Albert Hotel, Queen Street, Peterhead at 7pm. All welcome.