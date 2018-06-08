Win tickets to top comedian’s upcoming Inverurie show

Scottish actor and comedian Callum Fairweather is heading to the north east for a live show next month.

Callum will perform his new one man show ‘Callum Fairweather Live: Creatively Unhinged” at Inverurie Town Hall on Friday, July 27.

One recent review said: “A Very funny and very clever show written and performed by one of Scotland’s best.”

The actor and comedian, who hails from Dundee, has previously starred in hit television shows including BBC’s Silent Witness and smash hit comedy Pramface.

Callum has been named as one of Scotland’s most intelligent, enigmatic and captivating actors.

He also has a modelling career that has seen him feature in numerous fashion campaigns and television commercials.

And as if that wasn’t enough, Callum has also performed in a number of theatre shows including A Mid-Summer nights Dream, The Odd Couple and the critically acclaimed Split Down The Middle.

He is one of only a select number of artists to be commissioned to make a film for HM Queen Elizabeth II.

In this brand new one man show Callum describes some of the ridiculous and hilarious anecdotes that make up his life as well as showcasing several astonishing wonderful original poems.

Those attending the show should be aware that it contains some infrequent strong language and infrequent sexual references.

Doors will open at 7.30pm and Callum is expected to take to the stage at 8pm.

Tickets for the show cost £20 and they are on sale now from Rose Lane Arts & Music in Inverurie or by calling 01467 624629.

